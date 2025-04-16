Pioneer Power Solutions’ (PPSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 341.18% from the stock’s current price.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

PPSI stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

