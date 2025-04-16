Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

BOW opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

