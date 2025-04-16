Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Brown University bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.