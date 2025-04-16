Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.40. 9,528,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,618,909. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $802.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 34.0% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Tesla by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.