Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after buying an additional 2,218,014 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 502,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

