Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAGP opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.11. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,989,000 after purchasing an additional 927,855 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629,008 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 646,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.