Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 686.92 ($9.09) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.37). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.27), with a volume of 347,077 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 689.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.23.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.48), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($663,401.72). 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

