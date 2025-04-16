PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys C$473,962.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$473,962.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

PSK traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.72. 865,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.97 and a 12-month high of C$30.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.45.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.