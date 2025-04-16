Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

PFG stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.