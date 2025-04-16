Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,970. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.94 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.71.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,084.80. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progressive stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

