ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.81 and last traded at $77.56. Approximately 53,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 46,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

