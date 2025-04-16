Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $447,840.33. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

