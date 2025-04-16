Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.8% increase from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Prysmian Stock Up 1.9 %

PRYMY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

