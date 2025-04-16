Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.8% increase from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Prysmian Stock Up 1.9 %
PRYMY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $38.06.
