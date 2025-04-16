Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,617 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $931,286,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $288.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.