PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 96,049 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

