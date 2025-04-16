Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palvella Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -59.55% Q BioMed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million 6.16 -$24.54 million ($12.10) -1.98 Q BioMed $280,000.00 0.05 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and Q BioMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palvella Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Palvella Therapeutics and Q BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.43, indicating a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Palvella Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palvella Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palvella Therapeutics



Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

About Q BioMed



Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

