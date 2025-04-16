Q1 Earnings Estimate for CVE:NOW Issued By Stifel Canada

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NowVertical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NowVertical Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

NowVertical Group Stock Performance

CVE NOW opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.54. NowVertical Group has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.