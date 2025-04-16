Q1 Earnings Forecast for Certara Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Certara in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CERT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

CERT stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 175,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

