Q1 Earnings Forecast for Ur-Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.