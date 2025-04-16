Q1 EPS Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Lifted by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $40,132.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $881,137.92. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

