Q1 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

