Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Q2 by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 83,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 48.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 17.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 38.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,233 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at $14,673,239.92. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

