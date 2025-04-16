Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of QABSY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 17,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Qantas Airways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

