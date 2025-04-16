Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,125 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Further Reading

