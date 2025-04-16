Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rambus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,155 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

