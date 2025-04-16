Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Trading 6.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 462.62 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 448.20 ($5.93). Approximately 439,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 899,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.20 ($5.58).

Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 559.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504. The company has a market capitalization of £836.85 million and a PE ratio of 140.12.

Insider Activity at Raspberry Pi

In other Raspberry Pi news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.40), for a total value of £397,600 ($526,273.99). 73.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

