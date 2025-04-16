Rather & Kittrell Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after purchasing an additional 499,067 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

