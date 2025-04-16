Rather & Kittrell Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 479,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 318,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 197,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

