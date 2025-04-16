Rather & Kittrell Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,537,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,748,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,131,000 after purchasing an additional 403,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,646,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,540,000 after buying an additional 520,673 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

