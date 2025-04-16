Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 3,151 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.