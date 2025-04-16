Raymond Dwek Sells 3,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $855,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $499,030. This trade represents a 63.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Raymond Dwek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average is $350.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.