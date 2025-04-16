Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:PPL

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLFree Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.13.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.9 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$51.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$46.71 and a 52 week high of C$60.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.61 per share, with a total value of C$58,971.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman purchased 797 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,077.85. Insiders acquired 18,089 shares of company stock worth $955,839 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

