Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 417,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $109.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.13.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.