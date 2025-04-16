Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $37.93 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

