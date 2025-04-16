Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $42.38 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $389.77 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

