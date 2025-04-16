Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $38.45 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 427,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,449,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,998,719 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.