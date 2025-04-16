Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $42.19 Million Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,422,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,193,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $8,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.