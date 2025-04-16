Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $42.77 Million Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,635,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

