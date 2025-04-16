Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,205,847 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $2,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,544 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 776,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 233,233 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

