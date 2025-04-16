Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $37.05 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,203,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

