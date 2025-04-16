Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIX opened at $356.66 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.67.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.