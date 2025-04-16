Raymond James Issues Optimistic Outlook for WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $472,648,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,227,000 after buying an additional 1,135,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

