RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

