RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.43 and a 1 year high of $372.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.42 and a 200-day moving average of $321.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

