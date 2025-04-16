RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCMT. Benchmark decreased their price target on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

