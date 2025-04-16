Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.71. 1,163,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,761,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 694,983 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.