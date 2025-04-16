Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

