Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)

4/4/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/27/2025 – Bausch + Lomb was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/20/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/18/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,888. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

