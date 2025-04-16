Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPM International (RPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RPM International (NYSE: RPM):

4/10/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Fermium Researc to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. 50,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in RPM International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

