Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,682,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $334.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.77 and a 200-day moving average of $331.43. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.64.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

